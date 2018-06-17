$0.30 EPS Expected for Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.24. Clean Harbors reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $749.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Shares of Clean Harbors traded down $0.03, reaching $52.66, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 8,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,920. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 159.33 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 100,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $5,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,955,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,102,136.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric J. Dugas sold 900 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,514.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,253. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,276,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 118,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 85,970 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.