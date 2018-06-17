-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ViaSat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.32). ViaSat posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 875%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.47 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ViaSat from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $52.00 price target on shares of ViaSat and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered shares of ViaSat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

In other ViaSat news, Director John P. Stenbit sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $44,079.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $44,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Nash sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,287 shares of company stock worth $690,684. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra HK Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,697,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,880,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,486,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,157,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,089,000 after purchasing an additional 248,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,126,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,185,000 after purchasing an additional 238,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ViaSat traded down $0.40, hitting $63.44, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 545,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,913. ViaSat has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services.

