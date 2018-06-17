$0.31 EPS Expected for Ryerson Holding (RYI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.51. Ryerson posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,450%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 95.92% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

RYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ryerson from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Ryerson in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1,183.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYI stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,041. The company has a market cap of $434.50 million, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.86. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

