-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ćterna Zentaris (AEZS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ćterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ćterna Zentaris’ earnings. Ćterna Zentaris reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ćterna Zentaris will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ćterna Zentaris.

Get Ćterna Zentaris alerts:

Ćterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. Ćterna Zentaris had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 106.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million.

AEZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ćterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ćterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ćterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ćterna Zentaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Ćterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

Ćterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ćterna Zentaris (AEZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ćterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ćterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.