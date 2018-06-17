$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. SPS Commerce reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $59.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Shares of SPS Commerce opened at $74.52 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $75.34. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smerklo sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $48,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,186,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,446.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,350 shares of company stock worth $1,635,505. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $20,911,000. Tensile Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $13,875,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 209,865 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $12,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 174,924 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

