$0.33 EPS Expected for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.26). Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

In other news, Director Joel M. Pashcow sold 25,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $298,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel M. Pashcow sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $276,507.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,569.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,876 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $136,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust opened at $12.22 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $983.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers in key growth markets in the 40 largest metropolitan markets in the United States.

