$0.36 EPS Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $920,130.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $558,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,167 shares of company stock worth $1,716,806 over the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $75.10. 1,271,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $77.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

