$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Prime Group (WPG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Prime Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. Washington Prime Group posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Prime Group.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $180.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.70 million. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 18.52%.

WPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Washington Prime Group traded up $0.08, reaching $7.53, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,459,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Washington Prime Group has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.35%.

In other news, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 28,198 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $183,005.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,468,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,876,000 after buying an additional 317,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,266,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 699,063 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,017,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 292,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,822,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,697 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,793,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 470,747 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Prime Group (WPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.