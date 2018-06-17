-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ophthotech Corp (OPHT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ:OPHT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ophthotech’s earnings. Ophthotech reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ophthotech will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ophthotech.

Get Ophthotech alerts:

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Ophthotech had a net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,485.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ophthotech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ophthotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Ophthotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ophthotech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPHT. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Ophthotech by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ophthotech by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 339,656 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ophthotech by 13.2% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 848,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 98,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ophthotech by 202.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 377,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ophthotech by 65.8% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 428,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ophthotech traded down $0.07, reaching $3.02, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. Ophthotech has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Ophthotech Company Profile

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ophthotech (OPHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ophthotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ophthotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.