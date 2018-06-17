-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (GEMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemphire Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.47). Gemphire Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Gemphire Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gemphire Therapeutics.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gemphire Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gemphire Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gemphire Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gemphire Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Gemphire Therapeutics opened at $6.72 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $84.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gemphire Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $700,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $651,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics by 63.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.

