-$0.62 EPS Expected for Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($2.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.52). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.92% and a negative net margin of 768.99%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million.

A number of research firms have commented on VYGR. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics traded up $0.14, hitting $19.92, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,845. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $612.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.98.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Bernard Ravina sold 2,451 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $61,667.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jane Henderson sold 17,316 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $382,856.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,847.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,457 shares of company stock worth $1,529,552 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 40.0% during the first quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 124.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 618,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 342,148 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $531,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

