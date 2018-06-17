$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.63. La-Z-Boy posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 19th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover La-Z-Boy.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NYSE LZB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $32.80. 674,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,056. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.88. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

