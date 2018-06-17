-$0.65 EPS Expected for Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.72). Cidara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cidara Therapeutics.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 212,766 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 119.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 102.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 117.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 223,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 120,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $5.95. 416,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,312. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $111.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

