-$0.79 EPS Expected for OptiNose (OPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.73). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($3.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPTN. ValuEngine raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $899.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller acquired 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $93,903.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

