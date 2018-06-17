$0.82 EPS Expected for Plexus Corp. (PLXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. Plexus posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Plexus had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $112,518.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Drury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $293,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.33. 375,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,525. Plexus has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Plexus declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

