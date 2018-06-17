$0.83 EPS Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $301.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.37 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories traded up $0.11, reaching $61.68, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 1,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $74.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 35,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $2,298,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $6,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,948 shares of company stock worth $65,270,638 in the last 90 days. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.