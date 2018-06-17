$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ebix Inc (EBIX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ebix’s earnings. Ebix posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ebix will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ebix.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Ebix had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut Ebix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Ebix in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ebix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ebix in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ebix by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ebix by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,978 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ebix by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.73. Ebix has a 52 week low of $52.80 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. Ebix’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

