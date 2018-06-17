-$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Achaogen Inc (AKAO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Achaogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.62). Achaogen posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Achaogen will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Achaogen.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). Achaogen had a negative net margin of 2,384.08% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million.

AKAO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Achaogen in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Achaogen from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Achaogen in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achaogen in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Achaogen to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In other Achaogen news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan bought 527,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,437,452.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,697,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,743,823.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan bought 976,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $11,068,050.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,027,627 shares in the company, valued at $90,953,013.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,545,730 shares of company stock worth $29,680,700 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Achaogen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Achaogen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Achaogen by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Achaogen by 307.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 390,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Achaogen by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. 231,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,041. Achaogen has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

