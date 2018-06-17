$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $78.97 and a 1-year high of $109.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel purchased 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.10 per share, with a total value of $37,205.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,958.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,068 shares of company stock valued at $112,950 and sold 442,986 shares valued at $46,567,632. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 20,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 529,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after buying an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,839.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 173,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.