$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (KBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $871.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.77 million. KB Home had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBH. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $33.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of KB Home traded up $0.06, hitting $26.40, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. KB Home has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.