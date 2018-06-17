$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.13. MarketAxess posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.45 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 37.61%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKTX. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

In other MarketAxess news, Director David G. Gomach sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total value of $1,547,609.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259 shares in the company, valued at $53,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total value of $558,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,885. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,661,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,062,000 after purchasing an additional 424,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,206,000 after buying an additional 189,575 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,137,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,459,000 after buying an additional 292,437 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,861,000 after buying an additional 49,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 883,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,164,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess traded up $2.44, reaching $214.89, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 169,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,393. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.58. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $171.45 and a 12-month high of $229.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

