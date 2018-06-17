$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Hub Group (HUBG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $924.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,188,000 after purchasing an additional 485,807 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,668,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hub Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 170,560 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,407,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its stake in Hub Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 482,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,119,000 after buying an additional 121,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hub Group opened at $50.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

