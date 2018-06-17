$1.24 EPS Expected for IQVIA (IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.22. IQVIA posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 target price on IQVIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IQVIA from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

In related news, insider Robert Parks sold 896 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $94,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $81,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 177.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.60. 1,090,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $84.30 and a 12-month high of $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

