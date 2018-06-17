$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Invesco (IVZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) will announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Invesco posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Invesco has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 422,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $14,005,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $9,978,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

