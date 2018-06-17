$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for EnLink Midstream (ENLC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year sales of $6.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.88 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of EnLink Midstream traded up $0.55, hitting $18.05, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 785,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,528. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.00 and a beta of 2.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,100.00%.

In related news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 15,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $253,888.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,944 shares in the company, valued at $387,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 153,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 404,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

