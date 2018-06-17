$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) will announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year sales of $6.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of ENLC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.40. 415,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.00 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 15,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $253,888.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 110.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 102,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

