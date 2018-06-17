$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Apache Co. (APA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.90 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $7.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.41 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $8.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Apache had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group set a $32.00 target price on Apache and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apache from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Apache in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Apache by 105.2% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apache in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,511,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Apache by 13.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Apache by 8.0% in the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 183,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Apache in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Apache traded down $1.98, reaching $39.28, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 4,933,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 163.67, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. Apache has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $51.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Apache’s payout ratio is 416.67%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

