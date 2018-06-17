$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for ARRIS International plc (ARRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) to post sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ARRIS International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. ARRIS International posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ARRIS International will report full-year sales of $7.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ARRIS International.

Get ARRIS International alerts:

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. ARRIS International had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. ARRIS International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ARRIS International in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

In other news, SVP James R. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $273,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,534 shares in the company, valued at $206,356.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Charles Baldock sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $34,295.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $294,744.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,914 shares of company stock worth $535,476. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARRS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 2,047.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 111,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 106,296 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARRIS International during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of ARRIS International during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARRIS International during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARRIS International during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARRS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.92. 2,199,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,276. ARRIS International has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

ARRIS International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARRIS International (ARRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARRIS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARRIS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.