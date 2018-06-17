-$1.81 EPS Expected for The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) will announce ($1.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Madison Square Garden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.43) and the lowest is ($2.19). The Madison Square Garden posted earnings of ($3.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Madison Square Garden will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Madison Square Garden.

The Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.89 million. The Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The Madison Square Garden’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Madison Square Garden from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Madison Square Garden from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.20.

The Madison Square Garden traded up $0.09, hitting $265.57, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 90,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,483. The Madison Square Garden has a 12-month low of $189.96 and a 12-month high of $270.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Madison Square Garden by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,135,000 after purchasing an additional 78,984 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Madison Square Garden by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 599,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,367,000 after acquiring an additional 284,052 shares during the last quarter. Gruss Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Madison Square Garden by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Gruss Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,069,000 after acquiring an additional 25,828 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Madison Square Garden by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 372,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Madison Square Garden by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,717,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

The Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises, as well as promotes, produces, and/or presents a range of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

