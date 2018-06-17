$10.65 Million in Sales Expected for Hydrogenics Co. (HYGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) will announce $10.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hydrogenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.30 million. Hydrogenics posted sales of $7.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hydrogenics will report full-year sales of $61.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.60 million to $62.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $77.20 million to $80.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hydrogenics.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Hydrogenics had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on HYGS. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Hydrogenics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Hydrogenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hydrogenics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Hydrogenics by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrogenics during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrogenics during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hydrogenics traded down $0.25, hitting $7.40, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 52,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.72. Hydrogenics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

