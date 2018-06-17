$10.78 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) to announce $10.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.90 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap posted sales of $12.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year sales of $46.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.92 million to $51.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.99 million per share, with estimates ranging from $41.60 million to $57.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 20.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HASI shares. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap opened at $18.38 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 38.94 and a current ratio of 38.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $41,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 877,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 8,880 shares of company stock worth $165,284 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 52,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

