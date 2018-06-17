$100.00 Million in Sales Expected for Penn Virginia (PVAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report $100.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.00 million and the highest is $108.00 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $36.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $426.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $441.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $559.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $518.60 million to $600.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.42. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $77.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PVAC. BidaskClub upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Penn Virginia to $75.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ PVAC traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $71.00. 416,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,612. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $71.78.

In other news, VP Tammy Hinkle sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $47,815.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diversified Asset Manageme Kls sold 283,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $17,500,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,915 shares of company stock worth $29,137,647 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 77.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 59.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

