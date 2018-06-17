Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in ABLYNX NV/ADR (NASDAQ:ABLX)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in ABLYNX NV/ADR (NASDAQ:ABLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Separately, Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ABLYNX NV/ADR in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

ABLYNX NV/ADR opened at $52.87 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. ABLYNX NV/ADR has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

About ABLYNX NV/ADR

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases.

