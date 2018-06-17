1,019 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,660,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,582,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,075,294,000 after acquiring an additional 475,267 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,876,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $926,024,000 after acquiring an additional 311,977 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,978,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,103,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,568,000 after purchasing an additional 242,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $8,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324,159.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total transaction of $10,885,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,243,680.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,706 shares of company stock worth $19,866,073. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.38.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific traded down $0.75, reaching $215.80, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,813. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.07 and a 12-month high of $226.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

