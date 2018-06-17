$102.79 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report sales of $102.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.31 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $95.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $404.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $412.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $400.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $426.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.02 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Lexington Realty Trust opened at $8.38 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,703,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,885,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,678,000 after buying an additional 805,658 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,427,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 596,781 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after buying an additional 369,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

