1,099 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, University of Texas Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $114.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $122.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.