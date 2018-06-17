11,173 Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Purchased by Koch Industries Inc.

Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LZB opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.88. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

LZB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

