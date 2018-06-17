$113.32 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post sales of $113.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.95 million and the highest is $113.68 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $104.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $449.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.76 million to $451.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $478.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $465.58 million to $491.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.18 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

NYSE USPH remained flat at $$96.90 on Friday. 104,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,845. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $98.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $246,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $114,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,561 shares of company stock worth $1,800,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 82,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

