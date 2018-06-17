1,196 Shares in Mastercard Inc (MA) Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Mastercard by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $199.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $120.65 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Vetr raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.91.

In related news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $5,526,516.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at $10,809,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,259 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,948. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

