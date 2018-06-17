$12.18 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will post $12.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.63 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $8.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $51.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $52.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $70.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $77.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 388.58% and a negative net margin of 122.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4.00 price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.07.

BioDelivery Sciences International traded up $0.08, reaching $2.63, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 362,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.39. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, CFO Paolantonio Ernest Robert De sold 64,155 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $134,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,257.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,031 shares of company stock valued at $583,779 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

