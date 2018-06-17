$12.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce sales of $12.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.74 billion and the highest is $12.84 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $12.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $49.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.09 billion to $49.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $50.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $50.26 billion to $51.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.32 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

Shares of Cisco Systems traded down $0.44, hitting $44.25, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 49,379,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,328,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $2,057,000. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $537,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.1% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.7% during the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

