Eaton Vance Management Purchases Shares of 12,000 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,475,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 733,706 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,395,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after buying an additional 485,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after buying an additional 98,045 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,041,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after buying an additional 259,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 874,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 428,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics traded up $0.02, hitting $19.02, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 2,337,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.82. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.84 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

