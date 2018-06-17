128,061 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Acquired by Denver Investment Advisors LLC

Denver Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,061 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. Denver Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of M.D.C. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,547,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,731,000 after acquiring an additional 983,355 shares during the period. CVentures Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,531,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 375.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,482,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,296 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,103,000 after acquiring an additional 73,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDC. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $82,219.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $69,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,819 shares of company stock worth $6,972,993 over the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 648,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,251. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.58 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

