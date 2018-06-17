$130.78 Million in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Partners (VLP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) to post $130.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.30 million. Valero Energy Partners posted sales of $110.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy Partners will report full year sales of $547.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.20 million to $584.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $642.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $500.30 million to $707.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valero Energy Partners.

Get Valero Energy Partners alerts:

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.53 million. Valero Energy Partners had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 119.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

VLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy Partners from $46.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy Partners from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy Partners to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.32.

Shares of NYSE VLP traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,293. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. Valero Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. This is a boost from Valero Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Valero Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Valero Energy Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,047,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,248,000 after buying an additional 372,802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,595,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy Partners by 1,139.7% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 427,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Valero Energy Partners by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 46,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy Partners by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Partners Company Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy Partners (VLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.