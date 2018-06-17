Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 13,177 Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 58,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Myers Industries by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 230,680 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Myers Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 44,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Myers Industries by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 50,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $710.78 million, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

MYE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myers Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.