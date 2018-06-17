$134.75 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Co. (GPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to report $134.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.75 million and the lowest is $131.00 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $131.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $528.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.03 million to $536.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $561.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $552.02 million to $571.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $125.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.90 million.

Several research analysts have commented on GPX shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of GP Strategies opened at $19.90 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. GP Strategies has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, Director Marshall S. Geller purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall S. Geller purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.