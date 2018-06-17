$138.18 Million in Sales Expected for HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) to post $138.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for HMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.60 million. HMS reported sales of $133.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full year sales of $569.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $563.80 million to $572.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $607.52 million per share, with estimates ranging from $600.80 million to $612.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. HMS had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HMSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on HMS from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on HMS from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. HMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,016,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,132,000 after buying an additional 1,292,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 278.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,289,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 948,541 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 13.3% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,701,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,173,000 after purchasing an additional 550,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,279,000 after purchasing an additional 316,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCSF Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,085,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMSY traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $21.91. 278,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. HMS has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

