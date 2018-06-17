Global Financial Private Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,922 National Storage (NYSE:NSA)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage (NYSE:NSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Storage by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 99,551 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Storage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,327,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,186,000 after buying an additional 71,928 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in National Storage during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National Storage by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 99,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Storage during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Storage opened at $29.45 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. National Storage has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $30.07.

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.72 million. National Storage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that National Storage will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. National Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.55%.

NSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of National Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

National Storage Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

