$14.08 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain Inc (AIRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce $14.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.90 million to $14.25 million. Airgain reported sales of $13.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $59.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.46 million to $60.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $66.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $66.68 million to $67.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Airgain opened at $9.35 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 million, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 2.06. Airgain has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

In related news, VP Jacob Suen purchased 10,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anil Doradla purchased 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 76,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Airgain by 158.0% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 179,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 109,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Airgain by 41.4% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.