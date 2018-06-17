$14.50 Million in Sales Expected for I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) will announce sales of $14.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for I.D. Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.30 million and the highest is $14.70 million. I.D. Systems reported sales of $10.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that I.D. Systems will report full year sales of $53.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.08 million to $54.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $61.46 million per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow I.D. Systems.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. I.D. Systems had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of I.D. Systems in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of I.D. Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of IDSY stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. 221,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,409. I.D. Systems has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

In related news, CEO Chris Adam Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,634.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 22.4% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in I.D. Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in I.D. Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in I.D. Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets.

